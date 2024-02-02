Former Bulgarian Interior Ministry armoured cars finally bound for Ukraine

Several months after Bulgaria’s Parliament and government approved the move, 100 decades-old armoured cars formerly owned by the Interior Ministry are bound for Ukraine, going by a post on Facebook on February 2 by Defence Minister Todor Tagarev.

The proposal to send the armoured personnel carriers, bought in the final years of Bulgaria’s communist regime, was announced on July 13 2023 and approved by the National Assembly on July 21, while the government approved an agreement on the transfer on August 4.

The National Assembly approved the ratification of an agreement between the Interior Ministry and Ukraine’s Defence Ministry on November 22.

President Roumen Radev vetoed this ratification on December 4, to which the National Assembly responded four days later by overturning his veto.

The Interior Ministry had confirmed that the armoured vehicles were surplus to requirements.

The move to give the APCs to Ukraine was backed by GERB-UDF, We Continue the Change-Democratic Bulgaria, and the Movement for Rights and Freedoms, and opposed by pro-Kremlin minority party Vuzrazhdane and the Bulgarian Socialist Party.

(Photo via Tagarev’s Facebook page)

