Covid-19 in Bulgaria: In past week, 526 deaths, record number of new cases

A total of 526 people in Bulgaria who had tested positive for Covid-19 died in the past week, bringing the country’s death toll linked to the disease to 32 042, according to the January 16 report by the unified information portal.

To date, 818 229 cases of new coronavirus have been confirmed in Bulgaria, including 39 528 in the past week.

This is the highest number of new cases of Covid-19 registered in a week in Bulgaria since the pandemic began. The previous record was 32 962, in the week ending October 31 2021.

There are 150 382 active cases, an increase of 23 115 in the past week.

A total of 5237 patients with Covid-19 are in hospital in Bulgaria, an increase of 228 in the past week. There are 568 in intensive care, an increase of 51 compared with the figure in the January 9 report.

In the past week, 439 medical personnel in Bulgaria have tested positive for Covid-19, bringing the total to date to 18 841, a figure that includes those who have died, the active cases and those who have recovered from the virus.

Separately, in a statement on January 15, the Bulgarian Medical Association said that since the pandemic began in Bulgaria, 170 medical personnel had died of Covid-19.

So far, a total of 4 003 300 doses of vaccines against Covid-19 have been administered in Bulgaria, an increase of 153 452 in the past week, including 6982 in the past day.

This is the highest number of vaccine doses administered in Bulgaria in a week since the 163 990 administered in the week ending October 31.

A total of 1 961 791 people in Bulgaria have completed the vaccination cycle, an increase of 21 389 in the past week, including 857 in the past day.

A total of 499 932 people in Bulgaria have received a booster dose of vaccine, an increase of 116 239 in the past week, including 5266 in the past day.

The European Centre for Disease Prevention and Control’s online vaccine tracker said that as of January 14, the uptake among the total population of Bulgaria of at least one vaccine dose was 29 per cent, of full vaccination 28.2 per cent and of a booster dose, 6.5 per cent. These are the lowest percentages in the EU-EEA area.

For the EU-EEA area, the uptake of at least one vaccine dose was 73.3 per cent, of full vaccination 69.1 per cent and of a booster dose, 33.1 per cent.

The unified information portal said that as of January 16, Bulgaria’s national Covid-19 morbidity rate was 1012.72 per 100 000 population on a 14-day basis, up from 964.82 on January 15.

A week ago, on January 9, Bulgaria’s national Covid-19 morbidity rate in Bulgaria was 648 per 100 000 population on a 14-day basis.

Of the 28 districts in Bulgaria, 23 are Covid-19 dark red zones, meaning a morbidity rate of 500 or more out of 100 000 population on a 14-day basis, according to the unified information portal.

(Photo: Alexandrovska Hospital)

The Sofia Globe’s coverage of the Covid-19 situation in Bulgaria is supported by the Embassies of Switzerland and Finland.

