GERB-UDF leader Borissov responds to WCC-Democratic Bulgaria ultimatum

GERB-UDF leader Boiko Borissov has responded to the ultimatum issued by We Continue the Change-Democratic Bulgaria for the joint signing of guarantees of seven policy priorities – failing which WCC-DB would call for the government to resign – by making his own call for a formal GERB-UDF + WCC-DB coalition government agreement.

WCC-DB issued its demand on June 23 for the signing of the guarantees, to which Borissov responded on June 24.

WCC-DB issued the call after days of tensions between the two coalitions that voted the new government into power on June 6. WCC-DB has accused GERB-UDF of breaching an agreement on a joint legislative plan by forming floating majorities with other parliamentary groups, while GERB-UDF has accused WCC-DB of a power grab.

Borissov repeated at a GERB-UDF meeting on Saturday his charge that WCC-DB was in power because of the support of his parliamentary group, but wanted to usurp all the important government posts.

He said that there should be a formal coalition agreement “like there is in Germany – 100, 200, 300 pages”.

At the same meeting, Deputy Prime Minister Maria Gabriel said that the two coalitions had lent each other time to achieve mutual trust, and this would not be achieved by issuing ultimatums.

Borissov’s demand for a coalition agreement runs counter to WCC-DB’s insistence that this is not a coalition government.

Please support The Sofia Globe’s independent journalism by becoming a subscriber to our page on Patreon:

Become a Patron!