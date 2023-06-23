WCC-Democratic Bulgaria: GERB must guarantee reform programme or we will demand government’s resignation

We Continue the Change-Democratic Bulgaria wants Boiko Borissov’s GERB-UDF to sign seven guarantees of a governance programme or WCC-DB will demand the resignation of the government, co-leader Kiril Petkov said on June 23.

WCC-DB wants the signing to take place on June 24, with the document to be signed by Prime Minister Nikolai Denkov (WCC-DB), Deputy Prime Minister Maria Gabriel (GERB-UDF) and the leaders of the GERB-UDF and WCC-DB parliamentary groups.

The decision was taken at an emergency meeting of WCC-DB’s parliamentary group on the afternoon of June 23, and comes after days of open tensions between WCC-DB and GERB-UDF, Parliament’s two largest coalitions, which elected the new government on June 6. WCC-DB has accused GERB-UDF of forming “floating majorities” with other parliamentary groups and undermining the reform programme.

The seven guarantees include:



A joint board for the appointment of the regulators;



Compliance with the overall legislative programme already approved;



A roadmap for judicial and constitutional reform;



Reform of the intelligence and security services;



An agreed law on the anti-corruption commission;



Revision of the Electoral Code; and



A common position on the legality of the referendum wanted by pro-Kremlin party Vuzrazhdane against Bulgaria adopting the euro.



Petkov made the statements at a briefing without taking questions from reporters.

(Archive photo, from left: DB co-leader Atanas Atanassov, WCC co-leaders Assen Vassilev and Kiril Petkov, DB co-leader Hristo Ivanov)

Please support The Sofia Globe’s independent journalism by becoming a subscriber to our page on Patreon:

Become a Patron!