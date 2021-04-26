Bulgaria posts list of ‘green corridors’ for Covid-19 jabs during Easter holiday period

Share this: Facebook

Bulgaria’s Ministry of Health published on April 26 the list of hospitals and clinics where “green corridors” for Covid-19 vaccinations for all comers will be open during the 10-day holiday period that begins with the Orthodox Easter holidays starting April 30.

There will be a choice between BioNTech-Pfizer and AstraZeneca vaccines.

Chief State Health Inspector Angel Kunchev said on April 26 that Bulgaria will begin using the Janssen vaccine, but it will not be on offer at the “green corridors” because quantities delivered so far are too small to allow this.

Kunchev, responding to a question from a reporter, declined to predict how much interest among the public there would be in the “green corridors”.

He issued a reminder that while there was a choice of vaccines, Bulgaria’s health authorities strongly recommended that people receiving a second dose should use the same brand as their first dose.

People should be vaccinated “not for the sake of travelling abroad, for the sake of getting a vaccination certificate, but so that we can emerge from this pandemic,” Kunchev said.

A spreadsheet, in Bulgarian, with the list of vaccination points can be found on the Health Ministry website at this link.

