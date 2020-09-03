Bulgarian Parliament approves Dessislava Ahladova as new Justice Minister

Share this: Facebook

Bulgaria’s National Assembly voted on September 3 to approve the appointment of Dessislava Ahladova as Justice Minister, replacing Danail Kirilov, who resigned last week.

The motion passed with 98 MPs in favour, 45 opposed and one abstention.

Ahladova was previously Deputy Justice Minister, with oversight over the judiciary inspectorate, the Registry Agency, legal aid policy and relations with the judiciary.

Before her appointment as deputy minister in 2017, she spent 18 years as a magistrate in the town of Pernik in western Bulgaria, rising from junior judge to head of the Pernik district court.

She becomes the third justice minister in the current government after Kirilov became the 15th ministerial resignation in the third Cabinet of Prime Minister Boiko Borissov.

Kirilov became Justice Minister in April 2019, replacing Tsetska Tsacheva, who resigned following an investigation in connection with having acquired an apartment at allegedly below-market prices. She denied any wrongdoing.

(Ahladova, front, takes the oath of office in Parliament on September 3 2020. Photo: parliament.bg)

