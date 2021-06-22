EC to buy 150M additional doses of Moderna Covid-19 vaccine in 2022

Share this: Facebook

The European Commission approved on June 22 an amendment to the second contract with the pharmaceutical company Moderna for the activation, on behalf of all EU member states, of 150 million additional doses of the company’s vaccine against Covid-19 in 2022, the Commission said.

The revised contract provides for the possibility to purchase vaccines adapted to virus variants as well as vaccines for paediatric use and booster vaccines.

Thanks to the well-established cooperation with the company, the contract also guarantees timely delivery from the third quarter of 2021 to end 2022 and the possibility to adapt it to the needs of each EU country depending on their epidemiological situation, the EC said.

Member states have the possibility to resell or donate doses to countries in need outside the EU or through the COVAX Facility, contributing to a global and fair access to vaccines across the world., the statement said.

European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen said: “We are securing 150 million additional doses of vaccines.

“And we are securing a contract for the flexibility we need to procure a new generation of adapted COVID-19 vaccines, that are effective against variants. This will enable us to protect citizens from new variants of the virus.”

Stella Kyriakides, Commissioner for Health and Food Safety, said: “As agreed with all Health Ministers, we are securing a diversified portfolio of future vaccines, with yet another mRNA vaccine that has already proven its worth.

“We must be ready for any scenario and think one step ahead. Our portfolio approach has clearly showed its value and we will continue on this path, including by looking at other technologies,” Kyriakides said.

Today’s contract with Moderna builds upon the broad portfolio of vaccines that will ensure Europe has access to up to 4.4 billion doses, once all the vaccines have been proven to be safe and effective, the Commission said.

(Photo via the European Commission representation in Bulgaria)

