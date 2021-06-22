Bulgarian railways offering steam train excursion on June 26

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Reddit



Bulgarian state railways BDZ is offering a steam train excursion from Gorna Oryahovitsa to Tryavna and Plachkovtsi on June 26.

The train will be pulled by locomotive 16.27, built in 1948, owned by Bulgarian railways since 1952 and restored in 2015.

Consisting of six standard compartment coaches and one bistro coach, the train will depart from Gorna Oryahovitsa at 8.40am.

After short stops at Veliko Turnovo, Dryanovo and Tsareva Livada stations, the train will arrive in Tryavna at 10.21am.

It will arrive at Plachkovtsi station at 10.36am and head back to Tryavna at 12.20pm. At Plachkovtsi station, on display is the recently restored 36.01 steam locomotive.

The train will arrive at Tryavna railway station at 12.30pm and remain there until 2.49pm. It will depart for Gorna Oryahovitsa to arrive at 4.20pm.

The price of a return ticket is 36.50 leva for one passenger with reserved seats in both directions, BDZ said.

Children up to the age of seven will travel for free without using a separate seat. Documentary proof of their age must be shown when buying tickets. BDZ issued a reminder that children younger than 10 must be accompanied by an adult.

Tickets can be purchased online at https://bileti.bdz.bg/ and from ticket offices and railway offices at all stations in Bulgaria. Refunds for unused tickets and cancellation of purchased tickets will not be possible, BDZ said.

(Photo: BDZ)

Please support independent journalism by clicking on the orange button below. For as little as three euro a month or the equivalent in other currencies, you can support The Sofia Globe via patreon.com:

Become a Patron!