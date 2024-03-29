Bulgarian railways amends timetables on March 30 and 31 as clocks change to daylight saving

As clocks in Bulgaria are changed to summer daily saving time overnight this weekend, all trains running after 3am on March 31 will be subject to a “virtual delay” of 60 minutes, state railways BDZ said.

Summer daylight saving time starts in Bulgaria on March 31 2024 at 3am, when clocks must be adjusted forward an hour to 4am.

The trains that will be directly affected by the time change are:

Fast train No. 2626 from Varna to Sofia (via Gorna Oryahovitsa), which departs from Varna station at 9.55pm;

The fast train No. 2627 from Sofia to Varna (via Gorna Oryahovitsa), which departs from Sofia Central Station at 10.45 pm;

Fast train No. 3636 from Varna to Sofia (via Karlovo), which departs from Varna station at 9.30pm;

Fast train No. 3637 from Sofia to Varna (via Karlovo), which departs from Sofia Central Station at 10.55pm;

Fast train No. 8626 from Bourgas to Sofia (via Stara Zagora), which departs from Bourgas station at 9.40pm;

The fast train No. 8627 from Sofia to Bourgas (via Stara Zagora), which departs from Sofia Central Station at 10.15pm;

Fast train No. 8656 from Varna to Sofia (via Plovdiv), which departs from Varna station at 11.50pm;

The fast train No. 8657 from Sofia to Varna (via Plovdiv), which departs from Sofia Central Station at 8.55pm;

Fast train No. 9647 from Sofia to Silistra, which departs from Sofia Central Station at 8.10pm;

Passenger train No. 16101 from Septemvri to Dobrinishte will depart 61 minutes earlier from Septemvri station, i.e. at 2.30am;

Suburban passenger train No. 20200 from Mezdra to Sofia will depart 60 minutes earlier from Mezdra station, i.e. at 2.20am; and

Suburban passenger train No. 20202 from Mezdra to Sofia will depart 50 minutes earlier from Mezdra station, i.e. at 4.20am.

(Photo: BDZ)

