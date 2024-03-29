Poll: Business climate in Bulgaria largely unchanged in March

A regular monthly poll by the National Statistical Institute (NSI) has found views of the business climate in Bulgaria in March largely unchanged compared with February.

Previous recent polls found a drop in the business climate indicator in December, followed by an improvement in January and sentiment largely unchanged in February.

In March 2024, there were increases in the indicators in the retail trade and service sector, but drops in the industry and construction sectors, the NSI said.

In the retail trade sector, the indicator was up by 1.2 percentage points, with managers more positive about the business situation.

In the service sector, the indicator was up by 3.6 percentage points, with managers holding improved expectation about the business situation in the coming six months.

In the industry sector , the indicator was down by 0.5 percentage points, with managers more unfavourable in their views of the business situation.

The construction sector indicator dropped by 1.7 percentage points, with managers more reserved in their assessments and expectations about the business situation.

(Photo: Steve McGrath/freeimages.com)

