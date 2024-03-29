The Sofia Globe

Earthquake of 3.8 on Richter scale close to Bulgaria’s Devin

An earthquake of 3.8 on the Richter scale was recorded four kilometres southwest of the Bulgarian town of Devin at 8.38am on March 29, the European Mediterranean Seismological Centre (ESMC) said.

The earthquake was at a depth of six km, the centre said.

The National Institute of Geophysics, Geodesy and Geography (NIGGG) of the Bulgarian Academy of Sciences put the depth of the earthquake at 15km.

It was the strongest of a series of tremors recorded in the Devin area on the morning of March 29, according to the ESMC and NIGGG. ESMC recorded a total of six tremors and NIGGG five in the span of one hour.

