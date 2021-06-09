Tickets for Bulgarian railways’ June steam train excursions go on sale

Share this: Facebook

Tickets for steam train excursions on the narrow-gauge line between Septemvri and Velingrad on June 19 and 20 are now on sale, Bulgarian state railways BDZ said on June 9.

To be pulled by steam locomotive 609.76, the excursions are being held to commemorate the centenary of the opening of the line.

On both days, the train will leave Septemvri station at 10.55am and arrive in Velingrad at 1.35pm, BDZ said.

There are two planned stops, at Tsepina and Dolene stations.

At Tsepina railway station, passengers will be able to visit the museum of the narrow-gauge railway, located in the station building.

During the stay at Dolene station, which is for technical maintenance of the steam engine, each of the passengers will have enough time to take souvenir photographs with the locomotive.

The train will depart from Velingrad station at 4.10pm and arrive at Septemvri station at 5.50pm.

The train will be made up of four passenger coaches and a bistro coach.

A return ticket costs 38.60 leva for one passenger with reserved seats included in both directions.

Children up to the age of seven will travel for free without using a separate seat. When buying tickets a document proving their age is required.

BDZ issued a reminder that children under the age of 10 must travel accompanied by an adult.

Tickets can be purchased online at https://bileti.bdz.bg/ and from ticket offices and railway offices at all stations in the country, BDZ said.

(Photo: BDZ)

