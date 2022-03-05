Number of Covid-19 dark red zone districts in Bulgaria decreases to eight

Share this: Facebook

The number of districts in Bulgaria classified as Covid-19 dark red zones – meaning, a morbidity rate of 500 or more out of 100 population on a 14-day basis – has decreased to eight, according to figures posted on March 5 by the unified information portal.

As of March 5, Bulgaria’s national Covid-19 morbidity rate is 514.92 per 100 000 population on a 14-day basis, down from 550.94 on March 4 and down from 790.39 a week ago, on February 26.

Currently, five districts are classified as Covid-19 yellow zones, meaning a morbidity rate between 100 and 249.9 per 100 000 population: Blagoevgrad, Kurdzhali, Kyustendil, Pazardzhik and Smolyan.

Fifteen districts are red zones, meaning a morbidity rate between 250 and 499.9 per 100 000 population: Veliko Turnovo, Vidin, Gabrovo, Lovech, Montana, Pernik, Pleven, Plovdiv, Razgrad, Rousse, Sliven, Sofia district, Stara Zagora, Haskovo and Yambol.

In Sofia city (as distinct from Sofia district) the morbidity rate is 619.07 per 100 000 population.

The district with the highest Covid-19 morbidity rate is Varna, 1175.43 per 100 000 population on a 14-day basis.

