Covid-19 in Bulgaria: In past day, 74 deaths, 2125 new cases

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Reddit



Seventy-four people in Bulgaria who had tested positive for Covid-19 died in the past day, bringing the country’s death toll linked to the disease to 35 790, according to the March 5 report by the unified information portal.

Of 19 561 tests done in the past day, 2125 – about 10.86 per cent – proved postive.

To date, 1 099 423 cases of new coronavirus have been confirmed in Bulgaria, of which 211 634 are active.

There are 211 634 active cases, 1156 fewer than the figure in the March 4 report.

The report said that in the past day, 3207 people were registered as having recovered from the disease, bringing the total to 851 999.

As of March 5, Bulgaria’s national Covid-19 morbidity rate is 514.92 per 100 000 population on a 14-day basis, down from 550.94 on March 4 and down from 790.39 a week ago, on February 26.

There are 3155 patients with Covid-19 in hospital in Bulgaria, with 351 newly admitted. There are 420 in intensive care, 16 fewer than the figure in the March 4 report.

Thirty medical personnel tested positive in the past day, bringing the total to date to 23 447.

So far, 4 309 300 doses of vaccines against Covid-19 have been administered in Bulgaria, including 3448 in the past day.

A total of 2 048 538 people in Bulgaria have completed the vaccination cycle, including 1271 in the past day, while 693 913 have received a booster dose, including 2039 in the past day.

According to the European Centre for Disease Prevention and Control’s (ECDC) online vaccine tracker, as of March 4, the uptake among the total population of Bulgaria of at least one dose of vaccine was 29.9 per cent, of the primary course 29.4 per cent and of a booster dose, 9.9 per cent.

The ECDC said that in the EU-EEA area as a whole, the uptake of at least a single dose was 75.1 per cent, of completion of the primary course 71.9 per cent and of a booster dose, 51.5 per cent.

(Photo: Plovdiv municipality)

For the rest of The Sofia Globe’s continuing coverage of the Covid-19 situation in Bulgaria, please click here.

The Sofia Globe’s coverage of the Covid-19 situation in Bulgaria is supported by the Embassies of Switzerland and Finland.

Please support independent journalism by clicking on the orange button below. For as little as three euro a month or the equivalent in other currencies, you can support The Sofia Globe via patreon.com:

Become a Patron!