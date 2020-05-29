Covid-19 in Bulgaria: Quarantine to be lifted for those arriving from most European countries

Share this: Facebook

Based on morbidity data in Europe, there will be a decision to lift the 14-day quarantine for those arriving in Bulgaria from most European Union countries, Serbia and North Macedonia, the national operational headquarters said on May 29.

But there will be an exception for those countries with the highest incidence of Covid-19 – the United Kingdom, Ireland, Sweden, Belgium, Malta, Spain, Portugal and Italy, Bulgaria’s Chief State Health Inspector Associate Professor Angel Kunchev said.

For these eight countries, there will still be a 14-day quarantine on arrival in Bulgaria, with the exceptions set out in previous Health Ministry orders, including family members of Bulgarian citizens, aircraft crews and international drivers.

It has not been announced when this decision will be made, or take effect.

In the past 24 hours, a total of 1725 samples had been tested in Bulgaria. A total of eight proved positive, bringing the number of confirmed cases of new coronavirus in the country to date to 2485, counting in those who have died and those who have recovered.

The number of those who have recovered has passed the 1000-mark, having increased by 51 to a total of 1015. This represents about 41 per cent of all confirmed cases.

The death toll has increased by two to 136, after a 91-year-old woman and a 91-year-old man, who had been resident at the old age home in Kula, died at Lom hospital.

