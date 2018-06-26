Bulgaria expands ‘Code Orange’ dangerous weather warning to 11 districts for June 27

Share this: Facebook

Bulgarian authorities have expanded the “Code Orange” warning of dangerous weather because of expected heavy rain and thunderstorms, with 11 districts covered by the alert for June 27.

The latest warning comes a day after nine districts – Plovdiv, Gabrovo, Veliko Turnovo, Stara Zagora, Sliven, Bourgas, Yambol, Haskovo and Kurdjali – were issued the same alert. The warning for for June 27 covers the same area, plus the Lovech and Smolyan districts.

Rain is expected to be heaviest overnight into June 27, especially in the districts in central Bulgaria, with large quantities of rainfall also forecast for the daylight hours of June 27 in south-eastern Bulgaria before petering out in the evening, the country’s meteorology institute said.

The lesser “Code Yellow” warning of potentially hazardous weather was issued for the other 17 districts in the country for June 27, including the capital city of Sofia and the northern half of Bulgaria’s Black Sea coast.

Across Bulgaria, maximum temperatures are expected to range between 20 and 26 degrees Celsius on June 27, with a high of 19 degrees forecast for Sofia.

Rain is expected to continue across Bulgaria for most of the week and temperatures will be lower than usual for the season, with sunny skies and warmer weather forecast for the weekend.

(Photo: Stephen Topp/flickr.com)

