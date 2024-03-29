Bulgarian railways BDZ, Deutsche Bahn conclude contract for supply of 76 modernised carriages

BDZ-Passenger Transport and Deutsche Bahn signed on March 29 a contract for the supply of 76 modernised passenger carriages, Bulgaria’s Transport Ministry said in a media statment.

The first 19 will arrive in Bulgaria in April 2024 and the remaining 57 will be delivered on schedule by the beginning of June.

The statement said that through the acquisition, BDZ will modernise more than 20 per cent of its rolling stock and serve the busiest routes from Sofia to Varna, Bourgas and Rousse.

The contract includes the supply of 60 saloon-type passenger carriages for second-class travel, six specialized passenger carriages for the transport of disabled persons and bicycles, as well as 10 bistro carriages.

The total value of the contract is 30.5 million leva, which includes all the costs of their delivery to Bulgaria.

The unit price for one carriage is 391 166 leva.

The Transport Ministry said that the rolling stock meets all modern comfort standards, is equipped with an air conditioning system, as well as an information system for notifying passengers about the stations and stops along the train route.

The last planned overhaul of the carriages was carried out in the period 2018-2022, and until December 2023 they were in service on the German railway network.

(Photos: Transport Ministry)

