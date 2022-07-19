Covid-19 in Bulgaria: 3 districts are red zones, 21 yellow zones

Five more districts in Bulgaria have crossed the threshold to be reclassified from Covid-19 green zones to yellow zones, meaning a morbidity rate between 100 and 249.9 per 100 000 population on a 14-day basis.

This brings the number of districts classified as yellow zones to 21, according to figures posted on the unified information portal on July 19.

The 21 districts classified as yellow zones are Blagoevgrad, Vidin, Vratsa, Gabrovo, Dobrich, Kurdzhali, Kyustendil, Lovech, Montana, Pazardzhik, Pernik, Plovdiv, Razgrad, Rousse, Silistra, Sliven, Smolyan, Sofia district (as distinct from Sofia city), Stara Zagora, Haskovo and Yambol.

Three districts are red zones, meaning a morbidity rate between 250 and 499.9 per 100 000 population on a 14-day basis: Sofia city, Varna and Bourgas.

Out of Bulgaria’s 28 districts, the Covid-19 morbidity rate is highest in Sofia city, 299.82 per 100 000 population on a fortnightly basis.

Four districts are green zones, meaning a morbidity rate lower than 100 out of 100 000 population on a 14-day basis: Veliko Turnovo, Pleven, Turgovishte and Shoumen.

As of July 19, Bulgaria’s national Covid-19 morbidity rate is 186.83 per 100 000 population, up from 167.31 on July 18 and up from 127.39 a week ago, on July 12.

As of July 1, Bulgaria’s national Covid-19 morbidity rate was 65.54 per 100 000 population on a 14-day basis.

The July 19 report said that of 9234 tests done in the past day, 2292 – about 24.82 per cent – proved positive.

There are 740 Covid-19 patients in hospital in Bulgaria, up from 597 on July 18, with 37 in intensive care, up from 32 on July 18.

(Photo: Plovdiv municipality)

