FDI in Bulgaria in January-May 2022 was 871.2M euro

Foreign direct investment in Bulgaria in the first five months of the year stood at 871.2 million euro, the equivalent of 1.1 per cent of the gross domestic product (GDP), statistics from the Bulgarian National Bank (BNB) showed on July 19.

In the same period of 2021, FDI was 313.9 million euro, but the BNB originally reported 280.8 million euro, which was revised upward later.

Investment in equity, including in the real estate sector, showed an inflow of 88 million euro (compared to an outflow of 271 million euro in January-May 2021) and re-invested earnings amounted to 826.8 million euro, compared to 930.1 million euro in the same period of last year.

Net receipts from real estate investments by foreign companies totalled an outflow of 9.9 million euro in January-May, compared to an outflow of 0.9 million euro during the same period of last year.

The central bank data showed 43.6 million euro in investment outflows as debt instruments, recorded as the change in the net liabilities of Bulgarian companies towards their foreign investor owners, compared to outflows of 345.3 million euro in the first five months of 2021. Such financial flows include financial loans, suppliers’ credits and debt securities, BNB said.

By country, the largest direct investment in Bulgaria in January-May came from the Netherlands (533 million euro), Belgium (180.2 million euro) and Austria (114.3 million euro). Notable net outflows were recorded towards Luxembourg (-54 million euro) and Germany (-50.3 million euro).

According to preliminary figures, Bulgarian investment abroad increased by 114.3 million euro in the first five months of the year, compared to 97.8 million euro in the same period of 2021, BNB said.

