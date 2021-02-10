Bulgaria’s exports dropped 6.9% in 2020, imports dropped 9.6%

Share this: Facebook

The total value of all goods exported from Bulgaria in 2020 was about 54.4 billion leva, 6.9 per cent less than in 2019, the National Statistical Institute (NSI) said on February 10.

In December 2020, exports added up to 4.4 billion leva, an increase of 5.6 per cent compared with December 2019.

Imports into Bulgaria in 2020 added up to 59.6 billion leva, at CIF prices, about 9.6 per cent less than in 2019, the NSI said.

In December 2020, imports added up to 5.1 billion leva, a decrease of 6.2 per cent compared with December 2019.

Bulgaria’s total foreign trade balance was negative in 2020, amounting to 5.2 billion leva. In December 2020, the total foreign trade balance (exports FOB – import CIF) was also negative and added up to 726.5 million leva, the NSI said.