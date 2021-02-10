Revenue of Bulgaria’s accommodation establishments dropped 71.3% in December 2020 y/y

Share this: Facebook

Revenue of Bulgaria’s accommodation establishments added up to 15 million leva in December 2020, about 71.3 per cent less than in December 2019, the National Statistical Institute (NSI) said on February 10.

In these statistics, accommodation establishments include hotels, motels and other forms of short-term accommodation with more than 10 bed-places. The figures for December 2020 are the latest indicator of the impact of the Covid-19 crisis.

In December 2020, accommodation establishments’ revenue from foreigners dropped 82.3 per cent while revenue from Bulgarians dropped 63.6 per cent compared with December 2019, the NSI said.

The number of arrivals in all accommodation establishments decreased by 72 per cent in December 2020 compared with December 2019 – with a drop of 85.7 per cent for foreigners and 66.6 per cent for Bulgarians.

Average occupancy in December 2020 was 9.9 per cent. Occupancy was highest in four- and five-star accommodation, at 10.4 per cent, followed by three-star accommodation, 10.1 per cent, and one- and two-star accommodation, 9.4 per cent, the NSI said.

(Photo: Kevin Rutherford)

