Bulgaria’s online orders retail turnover up 40.1% in December 2020 y/y

Turnover in retail sales via the internet in Bulgaria rose by 40.1 per cent in December 2020 compared with December 2019, the National Statistical Institute (NSI) said on February 10.

In December 2020 alone, turnover in online orders retail turnover was 10.8 per cent higher than in November, the NSI said.

Retail turnover at pharmacies and similar businesses was up by 15.1 per cent in December 2020 on an annual basis, and 17.7 per cent compared with November 2020.

But the Covid-19 crisis and measures such as the closure of shopping malls continued to take their toll on the clothing retail business.

The NSI said that in December 2020, the category “retail sale of textiles, clothing, footwear and leather goods in specialised stores” saw a drop of 60.2 per cent compared with December 2019.

The heightened anti-epidemic measures that came into effect on November 27 saw stores in shopping malls ordered closed, with the exception of services including banks and food stores.

In December 2020, the textiles, clothing and footwear category saw a drop of 46.7 per cent in retail volume compared with December 2019. On a monthly basis, this category saw the largest drop compared with the others.

Retail sale of automotive fuel in specialised stores went down by 27 per cent in December 2020 compared with December 2019, and by 10.4 per cent compared with November 2020.

In December 2020, the category “retail sale of food, beverages and tobacco” was down by 7.5 per cent compared with December 2019, while it went up by 2.5 per cent compared with November 2020, the NSI said.

