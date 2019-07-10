Government of North Macedonia decides on celebrating historical figures jointly with Bulgaria

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Reddit



North Macedonia’s government has approved a report on celebrating key historical figures jointly with Bulgaria, noting that a joint historical commission is to speed up work on other figures and events in the neighbouring countries’ shared history.

A statement by the government of North Macedonia said that at the proposal of the country’s Foreign Ministry, a report on the first meeting of the intergovernmental commission with Bulgaria was adopted.

North Macedonia is to celebrate Saints Cyril and Methodius, Saint Clement of Ohrid, Saint Naum and Tsar Samuel jointly with Bulgaria, according to a decision by the government of North Macedonia. The two sides are to align dates for celebrations.

“With every formal veneration of these figures, it is necessary for the historical truth about our common history is to be clearly set out,” according to a statement on the website of the government of the Republic of North Macedonia.

To continue reading, please click here.

(Photo of North Macedonia’s Prime Minister Zoran Zaev and the July 9 Cabinet meeting: vlada.mk)

Comments

comments