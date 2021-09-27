Health Ministry aide: More than 99% of Bulgaria’s Covid-19 dead were unvaccinated

Share this: Facebook

Between March 1 and September 24 this year, 99.23 per cent of people in Bulgaria who had tested positive for Covid-19 and who had died had not been vaccinated against the virus, a Health Ministry aide said on September 27.

“From March 1 to September 24, 10 173 people died. Only 78 of them had been vaccinated. That is 0.77 per cent,” Professor Mira Kozhuharova, an adviser to the caretaker Health Minister, was quoted by the ministry as saying.

Since the beginning of the pandemic in Bulgaria, 12 children died, of whom 10 had concomitant diseases.

From July 28 to September 26, a total of 93 per cent of those admitted to hospital in Bulgaria with Covid-19 had not been vaccinated, the ministry said.

(Photo: Savo Prelevic/ EC Audiovisual Service)

