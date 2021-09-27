Covid-19 in Bulgaria: Delta variant found in all 457 sequenced samples – NCIPD

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Reddit



Bulgaria’s National Centre for Infectious and Parasitic Diseases (NCIPD) said that it has completed the sequencing of 457 samples taken from Covid-19 patients in the country, all of them showing the Delta variant.

The samples had been taken over a period of time ranging from August 23 to September 9 and came from 25 out of Bulgaria’s 28 districts. These included two samples taken from foreign nationals, although NCIPD did not clarify if the people tested were permanent residents, tourists or in transit.

As of September 14, 10 patients who had been shown by the sequencing to have had the Delta variant had died, 78 were in hospital, 343 were undergoing home treatment and 26 had recovered.

For the first time since it started announcing the results of genetic sequencing earlier this summer, NCIPD gave a breakdown of individual sub-variants, used to track the spread of Covid-19 on a finer scale.

NCIPD said that 259 cases it sequenced showed the Delta strain of the virus, collectively designated B.1.617.2 by the World Health Organisation, with the other cases attributed to individual lineages as follows: AY.4 (137), AY.9 (55), AY.5 (four) and AY.12 (two).

The largest number of samples came from the district of Bourgas (92), the city of Sofia (82) and the districts of Varna (48), Plovidv (47) and Pazardjik (25).

Of the two samples from foreign nationals, one was from the city of Sofia and one from the district of Varna.

(Photo: Military Medical Academy)

For the rest of The Sofia Globe’s continuing coverage of the Covid-19 situation in Bulgaria, please click here.

The Sofia Globe’s coverage of the Covid-19 situation in Bulgaria is supported by the Embassies of Switzerland and Finland.

Please support independent journalism by clicking on the orange button below. For as little as three euro a month or the equivalent in other currencies, you can support The Sofia Globe via patreon.com and get access to exclusive subscriber-only content:

Become a Patron!

Comments

comments