Stopfake.org lies about ‘fake news’ by The Sofia Globe

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Reddit



Today, it came to my attention that a number of our posts on Facebook via Patreon have been marked on that social network as “fake news”.

Most involve the Covid-19 pandemic, and statistics related to that, but others involve our commentaries on developments in Bulgarian politics.

To state the obvious, every word and every number that is reported on The Sofia Globe, whether on the free-to-all website or via our Patreon account, is backed up by facts.

I suspect either a technical error, incompetence, or malice (in that particular case, on the part of one or more Facebook users). I have today written to the company, apparently Ukraine-based (so how do they understand the Bulgarian-language source material on which our stories are based?) stopfake.org, to demand that they retract their false allegations, their unjustified labelling of our posts on Facebook as false, and formally apologise for blighting the good name that The Sofia Globe has built up since June 4 2012.

I find it interesting, to say the least, that the posts targeted for this unfounded attack all relate to our Patreon account, a source of revenue, and thus, our possible survival.

I also intend to consult counsel with regard to lodging court action, for substantial damages, for damage to reputation.

Whether or not I receive the apology due to us.

Pending consulting the company’s advocate, I believe that the damages that a court should award to us should be substantial.

With that, I thank those who support us on Patreon, donating via that platform the funds that help keep going an independent, professional, news website, amid the current crisis.

Yours,

Clive Leviev-Sawyer

Publisher and Editor-in-Chief, The Sofia Globe.

Comments

comments