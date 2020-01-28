Exhibition ‘New Bulgarian Painting 3’ opens in Sofia on January 28

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Reddit



An exhibition entitled “New Bulgarian Painting 3” opens at the Oborishte 5 Hall and Gallery on January 28 at 6.30pm and continues until March 3.

In 1996, an exhibition entitled “New Bulgarian Painting” was held at the then newly-opened XXL Gallery. Young artists from a group behind a controversial manifesto in 1995 took part.

The idea of that first exhibition was to show the advent of a new generation which, in addition to seeking to expand the stagnant field of Bulgarian art, exhibited an innovative attitude to the traditional visual fields.

The artists whose works were on show included Gennady Gatev, Huben Cherkelov, Svilen Stefanov, Kosyo Minchev, Georgi Tushev, Ivan Kyuranov, Rasim, Petko Durman, Dimitar Yaranov, and Rosen Toshev, and their work also was the basis for the “New Bulgarian Painting II” exhibition held in 1999, again at the XXL Gallery.

The exhibition opening in January 2020 is a new collection from this group of artists, probably the most interesting because it shows the imprint time has left on them from the late 1990s to the present day, the Oborishte 5 Hall and Gallery said.

Comments

comments