Covid-19 in Bulgaria: In past day, no new deaths, 0.26% tests positive

Bulgaria’s Covid-19 death toll remains at 18 140, after no new deaths were registered on July 11 – the third consecutive Sunday that no new deaths have been registered.

The July 12 report by the national information system said that of 5989 tests done on Sunday, 16 – about 0.26 per cent – proved positive.

To date, 422 462 cases of new coronavirus have been confirmed in Bulgaria, of which 8006 are active, the latter figure an increase of 15 in the past day.

The report said that one person recovered in the past day, bringing the total to 396 316.

There are 826 patients with Covid-19 in hospital, an increase of four in the past day, with 104 in intensive care, unchanged from the previous day.

No medical personnel tested positive on Sunday, leaving the figure to date at 13 450.

A total of 2095 doses of vaccines against Covid-19 were administered in Bulgaria on Sunday, bringing the total to 1 852 583.

To date, 848 792 people have completed the vaccination cycle, including 793 on Sunday.

(Archive photo: Plovdiv municipality)

