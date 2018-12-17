Bulgaria opens new 24km stretch of Struma Motorway between Kresna and Sandanski

Share this: Facebook

A further 23.6km of the Struma Motorway between Kresna and Sandanski, close to the border with Greece, opens on December 17 2018, Bulgaria’s Road Infrastructure Agency said.

The section of the motorway is being co-financed by the European Union’s Cohension Fund and Bulgaria’s national budget through the Operational Programme Transport and Transport Infrastructure 2014-2020.

The official ceremony would be attended by Regional Development and Public Works Petya Avramova and Transport Minister Rossen Zhelyazkov, the chairman of the board of the Road Infrastructure Agency Svetoslav Glosov, members of Parliament, mayors and others, the agency said.

The section includes three road junctions – Kresna, Strumyani and Sandanski, 25 large facilities such as bridges and an overpass over the Sofia – Kulata railway line.

(Photo: Bulgarian Road Infrastructure Agency)

