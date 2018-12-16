Bulgarian nationalist party congratulates Poroshenko on founding of independent Ukranian Orthodox church

Share this: Facebook

The National Front for the Salvation of Bulgaria (NFSB), an ultra-nationalist party that is part of the country’s governing coalition, has congratulated Ukrainian President Petro Poroshenko on the establishment of an autocephalous Ukrainian Orthodox Church.

The NFSB is headed by Valeri Simeonov, until recently a deputy prime minister in Boiko Borissov’s coalition government, now an MP after he resigned his government post amid controversy.

Simeonov’s party spoke directly on the issue of the Ukrainian autocephalous church, a matter of considerable irritation to Moscow, while the Bulgarian Orthodox Church continues to consider its position on the question.

“We express our sincere hope that this sacred act will bring unity and will strengthen the faith and unity of the Christ-loving people of an independent Ukraine, a decent part of which are the hundreds of thousands of people of Bulgarian ethnic origin whose interests the Ukrainian state and you personally committed to protect yourself,” the NFSB said in an address to Poroshenko.

