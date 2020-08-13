Covid-19 in Bulgaria: Active cases fall below 5000-mark, 11 new deaths, 834 in hospital

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Reddit



The number of active cases of Covid-19 in Bulgaria has decreased by 165 in the past 24 hours to a total of 4932, according to data posted on August 13 by the national information system.

Compared with the figures posted by the national information system a week ago, on August 6, this is a decrease of 387 in the number of active cases.

The number of patients in hospital has decreased by 27 to a total of 834 in the past 24 hours. This is 38 fewer than as at the August 6 update.

Sixty-four patients are in intensive care, one fewer than as at the previous daily update. The number of patients in intensive care is 20 more than a week ago.

According to Bulgaria’s national information system, 325 people recovered in the past day, bringing the total to date to 8479.

Eleven people who had tested positive for new coronavirus died in the past 24 hours, bringing the death toll to date to 482.

A total of 5108 PCR tests were done in Bulgaria in the past day. Of these, 171 proved positive.

The largest numbers of newly-confirmed cases were in the district of Varna, 33, the city of Sofia, 31, and the district of Blagoevgrad, 23.

By district, the other newly-confirmed cases are Bourgas one, Veliko Turnovo three, Gabrovo six, Dobrich 12, Kyustendil one, Lovech one, Pazardzhik eight, Pernik one, Plovdiv 13, Razgrad one, Rousse six, Silistra 12, Sliven two, Smolyan six, district of Sofia one, Stara Zagora three, Turgovishte one, Haskovo two and Shoumen four.

For the rest of The Sofia Globe’s continuing coverage of the Covid-19 situation in Bulgaria, please click here.

The Sofia Globe’s coverage of the Covid-19 situation in Bulgaria is supported by the Embassy of Switzerland.

For as little as three euro a month, you can support The Sofia Globe via patreon.com and get access to exclusive subscriber-only content:

Become a Patron!

Comments

comments