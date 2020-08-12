Covid-19: Bulgaria’s Plovdiv makes mask-wearing compulsory at open-air football matches, concerts

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Reddit



The Plovdiv regional crisis staff against new coronavirus has decided to make wearing protective masks compulsory at open-air events such as football matches, concerts and other stage events, an August 12 statement on the website of the regional administration said.

The decision was taken against the background of the deepening epidemic situation in the Plovdiv district, the statement said.

“This decision is aimed at minimising the contact between visitors when entering and leaving the event,” district governor Dani Kanazireva was quoted as saying in the statement.

Bulgaria’s Health Minister Kostadin Angelov issued an order on August 4 allowing the re-opening of outdoor sports matches to spectators.

According to Plovdiv regional health inspectorate data, to date 1144 residents of the Plovdiv district have tested positive for new coronavirus.

A total of 123 patients with confirmed Covid-19 are in hospital. A total of 535 people are in quarantine and 404 people are undergoing home treatment.

Nine people have been admitted to hospital in the past 48 hours.

To date, five people in the city of Plovdiv who had tested positive for Covid-19 have died.

The August 12 regional administration statement said that in the past 24 hours, an 86-year-old woman who had concomitant heart disease had died.

Among the newly-confirmed cases in the Plovdiv district are two babies, both younger than a year, in Plovdiv and in the town of Assenovgrad. One is in hospital. The oldest patient is a 93-year-old woman who is receiving home treatment.

Four employees of Plovdiv municipality have tested positive, including – according to his own public disclosure – chief architect Dimitar Ahryanov.

For the rest of The Sofia Globe’s continuing coverage of the Covid-19 situation in Bulgaria, please click here.

The Sofia Globe’s coverage of the Covid-19 situation in Bulgaria is supported by the Embassy of Switzerland.

For as little as three euro a month, you can support The Sofia Globe via patreon.com and get access to exclusive subscriber-only content:

Become a Patron!

Comments

comments