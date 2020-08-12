Bulgaria’s anti-government protests: Tent camps remain, obstruction on motorway

Share this: Facebook

The 35th day of protests in Bulgaria demanding the resignation of the government and the Prosecutor-General saw three tent camps on key roads in capital city Sofia, and a major obstruction of traffic on Trakiya Motorway.

According to a report by bTV on August 12, anti-government protesters drove in convoy on Trakiya Motorway from Sofia in the direction of Pazardzhik, at a speed of about 50km/h.

The speed limit on Trakiya Motorway, which links Sofia to the southern Black Sea coast, is 140km/h.

By noon, there was a traffic jam about 20km long on Trakiya Motorway, the report said.

In Sofia, the tent camp outside Sofia University that had been removed as a “goodwill gesture” was put back.

The other tent camps are at Eagle Bridge (Orlov Most), a key intersection, and near the Presidency and Cabinet offices in central Sofia.

Traffic in the centre of the Bulgarian capital city was being redirected on bypass routes.

On the night of August 11, protesters threw tomatoes and paint balls at the Cabinet building.

On August 13 at 9am, Bulgaria’s Parliament is to hold a special sitting, convened at the request of the opposition Bulgarian Socialist Party. Parliament is to debate a resolution calling on the Cabinet to submit, within seven days, a Budget revision regarding socio-economic measures in response to the Covid-19 crisis.

Parliament is also due, at the special sitting, to hear Prime Minister Boiko Borissov and Interior Minister Hristo Terziyski on the topic of the violence against journalists, protesters and participants at the GERB special national conference last week.

To coincide with this, on social networks at protest is being organised, to be held from 8am to noon, entitled “Blockade of Borissov, Parliament and the mafia”.

