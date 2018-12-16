Bulgaria Road Infrastructure Agency to sanction firm for delay in clearing snow

Share this: Facebook

Bulgaria’s Road Infrastructure Agency said on December 16 that it would “sanction” a contractor for its delay in clearing snow from Struma Motorway in the region of Kyustendil.

The agency did not specify in its statement the nature and size of the sanction.

The announcement came as heavy snowfalls caused traffic disruption in many parts of Bulgaria.

Bulgarian media reported that on December 16, one of the snow-clearing machines deployed in the Kyustendil area had overturned.

Bulgaria National Television reported on the evening of December 16 that numerous cars were stranded on the Hemus Motorway in the direction of Sofia.

Thirty drivers of heavy lorries were fined for entering Hemus Motorway in violation of a ban on vehicles over 12 tons because of the heavy snowfalls.

The penalties include a fine of 300 leva (about 150 euro), suspension of the driving licence for a month and a ban on the vehicle being used for three months.

Hemus Motorway was reported, on the evening of December 16, to be driveable if the serious winter conditions were taken into account and the vehicle was appropriately equipped. Bulgaria’s Traffic Police advised motorists to drive with extreme caution.

Traffic Police called on motorists not to embark on journeys unless absolutely necessary.

(Photos: Bulgaria Road Infrastructure Agency)

