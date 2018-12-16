Electronic version of Bulgaria’s road tax stickers goes on sale on December 17

Share this: Facebook

The sale of Bulgarian road tax stickers, known as vignettes, begins on December 17 2018 at 2pm via the bgtoll website, a mobile app and via self-service terminals, the Road Infrastructure Agency said.

Anton Antov, the director of the National Toll Administration, Professor Oleg Asenov, and Vesselin Davidov, a member of the board of directors of the Road Infrastructure Agency, will conduct a demonstration for the media to explain how motorists should input the vehicle registration number, e-mail address – if the user wishes to receive e-mail feedback about the purchased vignette – and the e-vignette validity period and the start date of the e-vignette.

The prices for Bulgarian road tax stickers for 2019 remain the same as in 2018: 97 leva a year for passenger cars, 54 leva for quarterly, 30 leva for monthly, and 15 leva for weekly.

An innovation for 2019 is weekly “stickers”, at a price of 10 leva. Such stickers will be valid from noon on Friday to midnight on Sunday. Weekly stickers are being introduced for people who travel less often.

The electronic road tax stickers will be available via 500 self-service terminals, Bulgaria’s Road Infrastructure Agency said.

These terminals will be available in retail outlets along Bulgaria’s national road network, mainly at fuel stations.

The terminals will operate in eight languages – Bulgarian, English, German, Russian, Greek, Romanian, Serbian and Turkish.

Payments may be made by debit or credit card. Purchasers of vignettes will be able to check via bgtoll.com if the vignettes are valid.

Motorists were warned that in the event of inputting data incorrectly, corrections may be carried out only at offices of the Road Infrastructure Agency.

(Photo: Bulgarian Road Infrastructure Agency)

