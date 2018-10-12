2018 Plovdiv Jazz Fest opens on October 31: The programme

Share this: Facebook

The 2018 Plovdiv Jazz Fest opens on October 31 and continues until November 3, involving jazz musicians from Bulgaria and abroad.

“A string of attending events – masterclasses, jam sessions and exhibitions, among other features – will complement the main programme this year. A prize for ‘lifetime achievement in jazz’ has been set up, and there will be a competition for young jazz performers,” the Plovdiv 2019 Foundation said.

The official opening on October 31 at the Boris Christoff House of Culture in Plovdiv will feature an exhibition “The Collector-improviser: Paintings from the private collection of Nikolai Nedelchev”.

At 8pm at that venue, there will be a concert by Brazilian singer and pianist Eliane Elias, with the participation of Marc Johnson. Her programme will present highlights from her latest album featuring music from the Broadway musical “Man of la Mancha”.

At the Bee Bop Café at 11pm, there is a concert by the Milen Kokosharov quartet, with the participation of Mihail Ivanov – Misho (double bass).

November 1:

6pm, Petnoto club: The light gravity of words: a meeting and discussion with Aksinia Mihaylova, Inna Peleva, Lyubomir Kanov and Aleksandar Sekulov, moderator – Ina Ivanova.

8pm, Boris Christoff House of Culture: Concert by Dena DeRose (US and Bulgaria), Concert by Teodosii Spasov and Vlatko Stefanovski

11pm, Bee Bop Café: Hristo Yotsov & Jazz Cats.

November 2:

Boris Christoff House of Culture – Open Door: Master class in jazz piano and vocal with Dena DeRose

8pm, Boris Christoff House of Culture: Concert in honor of Whites, Greens, Reds by their pupils and students, Concert by Dave Holland quartet, with the participation of Chris Potter,

11pm: Bee Bop Café – Octet Plovdiv.

November 3:

2pm, Fargo club: Orlando – Sally Potter in the garden of minimalism: lecture with a screening of the movie Orlando.

4pm, Bee Bop Café: Youth competition of the Plovdiv Jazz Fest, Finalists’ concert

8pm, Boris Christoff House of Culture: Concert by Jan Garbarek, with the special participation of Trilok Gurtu

11pm, Bee Bop Café: Presentation of the debut album of Ivan Garbachev

Tickets for the concerts at the Boris Christoff House of Culture are on sale via eventim.bg. Tickets will be available also at Plovdiv’s Main Street Cash Desk, at OMV service stations, in The Mall, in branches of Orange Bookshops, Office 1 Superstore, Technopolis and Bulgarian Postal Services, as well as in the NDK Ticket Centre. Tickets for the club concerts: at Bee Bop Café before each concert.

All the other events are free.

