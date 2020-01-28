Dominic Miller Group on Tour 2020 coming to Bulgaria’s Plovdiv and Varna in March

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Reddit



The Dominic Miller Group on Tour 2020 will be coming to Bulgaria’s cities of Plovdiv and Varna in 2020, according to Miller’s website.

It will be the third time that the Argentinian guitar star has had a concert in Plovdiv in recent years, after his gig at the Ancient Theatre in 2012 and the stop on his Absinthe Tour in 2019. This time, the group will be at the Boris Christov House of Culture in Plovdiv on March 15.

The Plovdiv concert is being organised by the Milcho Leviev Association for Culture and Education and the Guitart Festival, with the support of Plovdiv municipality and the Bezisten Club.

Two days earlier, the concert will be at the Festival and Congress Centre in Varna.

The group includes piano virtuoso Jacob Carlzon, Mike Lindup of Level 42, bandoneón player Santiago Arias, bass player Nicolas Fiszman and Rhani Krija on percussion.

Tickets are available via eventim.bg.

Comments

comments