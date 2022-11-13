Remembrance Sunday 2022 at Commonwealth War Graves in Bulgaria’s Plovdiv

A traditional Remembrance Sunday service was held in the Commonwealth War Graves section of Plovdiv Central Cemetery St Archangel Mihail on November 13 2022.

UK ambassador Rob Dixon, Irish ambassador Martina Feeney, serving and former officers and members of the public paid tribute to the memory of all those who died in the wars of the 20th century.

Fifty-five graves are in the Commonwealth War Graves section – 55 of military personnel from the United Kingdom, and one of a Bulgarian serviceman who was seconded to the British forces as an interpreter.

Father Patrick Irwin led the Service of Remembrance.

Before the Last Post was sounded, ahead of two minutes’ silence, the Exhortation was read:

They shall grow not old, as we that are left grow old:

Age shall not weary them, nor the years condemn.

At the going down of the sun and in the morning

We will remember them.

(All photos: Clive Leviev-Sawyer)