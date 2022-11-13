The Sofia Globe

Bulgaria’s independent English-language news and features website.

Bulgaria 

Remembrance Sunday 2022 at Commonwealth War Graves in Bulgaria’s Plovdiv

The Sofia Globe staff

Remembrance Sunday 2022 at Commonwealth War Graves in Bulgaria’s Plovdiv

A traditional Remembrance Sunday service was held in the Commonwealth War Graves section of Plovdiv Central Cemetery St Archangel Mihail on November 13 2022.

UK ambassador Rob Dixon, Irish ambassador Martina Feeney, serving and former officers and members of the public paid tribute to the memory of all those who died in the wars of the 20th century.

Fifty-five graves are in the Commonwealth War Graves section – 55 of military personnel from the United Kingdom, and one of a Bulgarian serviceman who was seconded to the British forces as an interpreter.

Father Patrick Irwin led the Service of Remembrance.

Before the Last Post was sounded, ahead of two minutes’ silence, the Exhortation was read:

They shall grow not old, as we that are left grow old:
Age shall not weary them, nor the years condemn.
At the going down of the sun and in the morning
We will remember them.

(All photos: Clive Leviev-Sawyer)

The Sofia Globe staff

The Sofia Globe - the Sofia-based fully independent English-language news and features website, covering Bulgaria, the Balkans and the EU. Sign up to subscribe to sofiaglobe.com's daily bulletin through the form on our homepage. https://www.patreon.com/user?u=32709292

You May Also Like

Parliament, UN, EU condemn suicide bombing terrorist attack at Bulgarian airport: Updated

Clive Leviev-Sawyer

Unemployment in Bulgaria in February 2022 was 5.6% – Eurostat

The Sofia Globe staff

Prosecutor-General: Not true to say there is no radical Islam in Bulgaria

The Sofia Globe staff