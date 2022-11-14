Covid-19 in Bulgaria: In past week, 34 deaths, 2320 new cases

The deaths of 34 people in Bulgaria who had tested positive for Covid-19 were registered in the past week, bringing the country’s total official Covid-19 death toll to 37 954, according to figures posted on November 14 on the unified information portal.

A total of 2320 new cases of Covid-19 were confirmed in Bulgaria in the past week, bringing the total to date to 1 283 572.

In the past week, the number of active cases decreased by 1443, from 9598 to 8155.

As of the November 14 report, Bulgaria’s national Covid-19 morbidity rate is 78.02 per 100 000 population on a 14-day basis, down from 101.13 a week ago.

There are 554 Covid-19 patients in hospital in Bulgaria, 85 fewer than a week ago.

There are 57 in intensive care, three fewer than the figure in the November 7 report.

A total of 34 medical personnel tested positive for Covid-19 in the past week, bringing the total to date to 26 187.

A total of 4 587 719 doses of vaccines against Covid-19 have been administered in Bulgaria, including 4549 in the past week.

The report said that 2 073 722 people had completed the vaccination cycle, including 235 in the past week.

A total of 925 327 people have received a booster dose of vaccine, including 4215 in the past week.

The November 7 report said that 52 758 people had received a second booster dose with an adapted vaccine, including 4215 in the past week.

(Photo: Military Medical Academy)

For the rest of The Sofia Globe’s continuing coverage of the Covid-19 situation in Bulgaria, please click here.

The Sofia Globe’s coverage of the Covid-19 situation in Bulgaria is supported by the Embassies of Switzerland and Finland.

Please support independent journalism by clicking on the orange button below. For as little as three euro a month or the equivalent in other currencies, you can support The Sofia Globe via patreon.com and get access to exclusive subscriber-only content:

Become a Patron!