The Sofia Globe

Bulgaria’s independent English-language news and features website.

Bulgaria 

Covid-19 in Bulgaria: In past week, 34 deaths, 2320 new cases

The Sofia Globe staff

The deaths of 34 people in Bulgaria who had tested positive for Covid-19 were registered in the past week, bringing the country’s total official Covid-19 death toll to 37 954, according to figures posted on November 14 on the unified information portal.

A total of 2320 new cases of Covid-19 were confirmed in Bulgaria in the past week, bringing the total to date to 1 283 572.

In the past week, the number of active cases decreased by 1443, from 9598 to 8155.

As of the November 14 report, Bulgaria’s national Covid-19 morbidity rate is 78.02 per 100 000 population on a 14-day basis, down from 101.13 a week ago.

There are 554 Covid-19 patients in hospital in Bulgaria, 85 fewer than a week ago.

There are 57 in intensive care, three fewer than the figure in the November 7 report.

A total of 34 medical personnel tested positive for Covid-19 in the past week, bringing the total to date to 26 187.

A total of 4 587 719 doses of vaccines against Covid-19 have been administered in Bulgaria, including 4549 in the past week.

The report said that 2 073 722 people had completed the vaccination cycle, including 235 in the past week.

A total of 925 327 people have received a booster dose of vaccine, including 4215 in the past week.

The November 7 report said that 52 758 people had received a second booster dose with an adapted vaccine, including 4215 in the past week.

(Photo: Military Medical Academy)

For the rest of The Sofia Globe’s continuing coverage of the Covid-19 situation in Bulgaria, please click here.

The Sofia Globe’s coverage of the Covid-19 situation in Bulgaria is supported by the Embassies of Switzerland and Finland.

Please support independent journalism by clicking on the orange button below. For as little as three euro a month or the equivalent in other currencies, you can support The Sofia Globe via patreon.com and get access to exclusive subscriber-only content:

Become a Patron!

The Sofia Globe staff

The Sofia Globe - the Sofia-based fully independent English-language news and features website, covering Bulgaria, the Balkans and the EU. Sign up to subscribe to sofiaglobe.com's daily bulletin through the form on our homepage. https://www.patreon.com/user?u=32709292

You May Also Like

Bulgarian government mandates Defence Minister to sign deal with Poland on MiG repairs

The Sofia Globe staff

Bulgaria has lowest prices for alcohol, tobacco, restaurants, hotels and clothing in EU – Eurostat

The Sofia Globe staff

Coronavirus: Bulgaria’s Parliament votes one-month State of Emergency

The Sofia Globe staff