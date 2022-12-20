MoD: Bulgaria has given close to half a billion leva humanitarian aid to Ukraine

Since Russia’s February 2022 invasion of Ukraine, Bulgaria has provided 448 million leva humanitarian aid to Ukraine, caretaker Defence Minister Dimitar Stoyanov said during a visit to Kyiv, according to a December 20 statement by the Defence Ministry.

The Bulgarian Ministry of Defence had provided humanitarian aid of 2000 helmets and 2000 bulletproof vests, 350 medical kits, 5000 sets of winter clothing and 5000 pairs of winter shoes, Stoyanov said.

During his visit, Stoyanov held talks with Ukraine’s Defence Minister Oleksandr Kuzmuk.

The statement said that they discussed the military and military-technical assistance that Bulgaria is about to provide, and Bulgaria’s contribution to the EUMAM training mission of the European Union.

The participation of up to 50 Bulgarian military personnel for weapons and equipment training is planned, on the territory of EU member states and/or in Bulgaria.

Five Bulgarian servicemen will be seconded to the Unit for Military Planning and Conduct of Military Missions of the EU in Belgium, as well as to the General Military Training Command in Poland and/or to the Specialized Training Command in Germany, the statement said.

It is proposed that every year, up to 60 combat medics from the Ukrainian armed forces will be trained in Bulgaria.



“I would like to thank for the opportunity to discuss further bilateral cooperation,” Stoyanov was quoted as saying.

“Bulgaria categorically supports the sovereignty, independence and territorial integrity of Ukraine within its internationally recognised borders. Our country does not recognize the annexation of sovereign Ukrainian territories,” he said.

(Photo of Kuzmuk and Stoyanov: Bulgarian Ministry of Defence)

