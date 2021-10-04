Covid-19 in Bulgaria: Delta variant found in all 362 sequenced samples – NCIPD

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Reddit



Bulgaria’s National Centre for Infectious and Parasitic Diseases (NCIPD) said that it has completed the sequencing of 362 samples taken from Covid-19 patients in the country, all of them showing the Delta variant.

The samples had been taken over a period of time ranging from August 18 to September 16 and came from 20 out of Bulgaria’s 28 districts. These included two samples taken from foreign nationals, although NCIPD did not clarify if the people tested were permanent residents, tourists or in transit.

As of September 23, 16 patients who had been shown by the sequencing to have had the Delta variant had died, 59 were in hospital, 259 were undergoing home treatment and 28 had recovered.

For a second week in a row, NCIPD gave a breakdown of individual sub-variants of the virus, used to track the spread of Covid-19 on a finer scale.

NCIPD said that 167 cases it sequenced showed the Delta strain of the virus, collectively designated B.1.617.2 by the World Health Organisation, with the other cases attributed to individual lineages as follows: AY.4 (117), AY.9 (69), AY.5 (four), AY.12 (four) and AY.20 (one).

The largest number of samples came from the city of Sofia (64), the districts of Bourgas (49), Plovidv (47), Sofia (29), Blagoevgrad (26) and Pleven (26).

The two samples from foreign nationals were from the city of Sofia.

(Photo: Military Medical Academy)

For the rest of The Sofia Globe’s continuing coverage of the Covid-19 situation in Bulgaria, please click here.

The Sofia Globe’s coverage of the Covid-19 situation in Bulgaria is supported by the Embassies of Switzerland and Finland.

Please support independent journalism by clicking on the orange button below. For as little as three euro a month or the equivalent in other currencies, you can support The Sofia Globe via patreon.com and get access to exclusive subscriber-only content:

Become a Patron!

Comments

comments