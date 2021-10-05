Covid-19 in Bulgaria: In past day, 178 deaths, 2806 new cases registered

Share this: Facebook

A total of 178 deaths of people in Bulgaria who had tested positive for Covid-19 were registered in the past day, bringing the country’s death toll linked to the disease to 21 216, according to the October 5 report by the unified information portal.

Of 20 720 tests in the past day, 2806 – about 13.54 per cent – proved positive.

To date, 508 800 cases of new coronavirus have been confirmed in Bulgaria, of which 47 125 are active. The number of active cases rose by 1272 in the past day.

The report said that in the past day, 1356 people were registered as having recovered from the virus, bringing the total to 440 459.

There are 5204 patients with Covid-19 in hospital, a decrease of 44 in the past day, with 445 in intensive care, a decrease of 17.

Thirty-nine medical personnel tested positive in the past day, bringing the total to date to 14 585.

The report said that in the past day, 5386 doses of vaccines against Covid-19 were administered, bringing the total to 2 555 664.

A total of 1 340 793 people in Bulgaria have completed the vaccination cycle, including 3565 in the past day.

(Photo: Military Medical Academy)

The Sofia Globe’s coverage of the Covid-19 situation in Bulgaria is supported by the Embassies of Switzerland and Finland.

