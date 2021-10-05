NCIPD: 22 districts in Bulgaria are Covid-19 red zones, one dark red

Share this: Facebook

Twenty-two of the 28 districts in Bulgaria are Covid-19 red zones, meaning a morbidity rate from 250 to 499.9 per 100 000 population, according to the weekly report by the National Centre for Infectious and Parasitic Diseases (NCIPD) for the 14-day period ending October 3.

The district of Gabrovo, shown in the previous weekly report as a red zone, is now a dark red zone, over the threshold of 500 per 100 000 population. The morbidity rate in Gabrovo is 567 per 100 000 population, according to the NCIPD report.

The red zone districts are Blagoevgrad, Bourgas, Varna, Veliko Turnovo, Vidin, Vratsa, Dobrich, Kyustendil, Lovech, Montana, Pernik, Plovdiv, Razgrad, Rousse, Silistra, Sliven, Smolyan, the city of Sofia, the district of Sofia, Stara Zagora, Turgovishte and Yambol.

This is also a change from last week’s report, which showed the district of Vratsa as a yellow zone.

In the city of Sofia, the Covid-19 morbidity rate is 391 per 100 000 population.

In the district of Plovdiv, it is 319 per 100 000 population, in Varna 375, Bourgas 297 and in the district of Rousse, 309 per 100 000 population.

Five districts are yellow zones, meaning a morbidity rate of 100 to 249.9 per 100 000 population: Kurdzhali, Pazardzhik, Pleven, Haskovo and Shoumen, according to the NCIPD report.

