Unemployment in Bulgaria was 4.7% in February 2019 – Eurostat

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Reddit



Unemployment in Bulgaria was 4.7 per cent in February 2019, down from 5.4 per cent in February 2018 and unchanged from January, according to seasonally-adjusted figures released by European Union statistics agency Eurostat on April 1.

Bulgaria’s unemployment rate in February 2019 represented about 157 000 people, down from about 182 000 the same month a year earlier, Eurostat said.

February 2019 was the latest in a succession of months that Bulgaria’s unemployment rate was below the EU average, which was 6.5 per cent – the lowest across the 28 member states of the EU since the start of the monthly unemployment series in January 2000, the statistics agency said.

In Bulgaria, youth unemployment in February 2019 was 12.4 per cent, down from 12.7 per cent in February 2018. This represented about 18 000 Bulgarian under-25s, compared with 20 000 a year earlier.

To continue reading, please click here.

(Photo: Odan Jaeger)

Comments

comments