Bulgarian government funds free textbooks for pupils in municipal kindergartens, schools

At a regular meeting on February 22, Bulgaria’s Cabinet approved just more than 93 million leva for the purchase of reference books, textbooks, e-readable textbooks, study sets and study aids for children and pupils from the first to the 12th grade in municipal kindergartens and schools for 2024, the government information service said.

For the first time, in the next school year, textbooks will be provided free to pupils from the eighth to the 12th grade.

Up to now, only pupils from the first to the seventh grade got textbooks free of charge.



Funds will also be allocated for braille textbooks for students with impaired vision from the first to the 12th grade, as well as for the purchase of study sets for special subjects for students with impaired hearing.



Funds will be distributed based on the number of children and students submitted by the National Electronic Information System for Preschool and School Education as of February 2024, the government statement said.

The move comes after, on January 29, the Bulgarian government said that it was proposing to waive tuition fees for students and doctoral students in public higher education institutions accepted in places that the state subsidises, a proposal that has resulted in criticism from the university management and academic community.

