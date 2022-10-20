Defence Ministry: 8 Spanish Eurofighters to help guard Bulgaria’s air space

Bulgaria is expecting eight Spanish Air Force Eurofighters to help guard its air space, caretaker Defence Minister Dimitar Stoyanov said on October 20.

Stoyanov told reporters that the fighter jets from the Spanish Air Force would be deployed in Bulgaria from November 1 to December 23.

This is the second time in 2022 that Spanish fighter jets help guard Bulgarian air space. Earlier this year, fighter jets from the Netherlands’ air force also were deployed in Bulgaria for the task.

The Bulgarian Air Force has a small number of ageing Soviet-made F-16 fighter jets. These face being grounded within a few months because they cannot be sent to Russia or Belarus for engine overhauls.

The caretaker government is asking the newly-elected Parliament to agree to the acquisition of a further eight US-made Lockheed Martin F-16s, in addition to the eight already paid for.

Stoyanov said at the October 20 meeting of the caretaker government had agreed to open an account at the Federal Reserve Bank, in a move that had been delayed because of the short lifespans of the 46th and 47th National Assemblies.

He said that because of the delays, Bulgaria had lost $10 million, money that the Defence Ministry could hardly afford.

(Photo: Bulgarian Ministry of Defence)

