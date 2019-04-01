EC to launch new call for municipalities to bid for funds for free wi-fi in public spaces

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Reddit



The European Commission is to launch a new call for applications for WiFi4EU, the scheme to enable municipalities to set up free wi-fi networks in public spaces.

The call will be open from April 4 at 1pm CEST to April 5 2019 at 5pm CEST, the Commission said on April 1.

Municipalities or groups of municipalities will be able to apply for 3400 vouchers, valued at 15 000 euro each, which they can use to set up free wi-fi networks in public spaces, including town halls, public libraries, museums, public parks or squares.

European Commissioner for the Digital Economy and Society, Mariya Gabriel, said: “I am pleased to announce the second call of the WiFi4EU initiative, a concrete step towards better access to the internet for all European citizens.

“After a very successful first call, we look forward to the same level of enthusiasm this time around, with an extra 600 vouchers on offer compared to the first call,” Gabriel said.

The WiFi4EU scheme, worth 120 million euro in total, takes place in a series of calls, and covers all 28 EU member states, as well as Norway and Iceland.

Once municipalities have registered on the dedicated WiFi4EU Portal they will be able to apply for a voucher with just one click.

The Commission said that it is selecting beneficiaries on a first-come, first-served basis, while ensuring geographical balance.

The first WiFi4EU call for applications took place in November 2018, with more than 13 000 municipalities applying from all across Europe and 2 800 vouchers awarded, the Commission said.

Comments

comments