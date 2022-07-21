Plovdiv, two more districts in Bulgaria introduce anti-Covid measures

Bulgaria’s districts of Plovdiv, Kyustendil and Stara Zagora have become the latest to introduce, as of July 22, stage 1 measures against the spread of Covid-19.

In the Plovdiv district, an order that is to remain in effect until August 22 makes it mandatory to wear a protective mask in medical facilities, pharmacies, drugstores, social homes and public transport.

A distance of 1.5 metres must be kept between visitors to “sites of public importance”, shops and businesses.

Employers must arrange anti-epidemic measures in the workplace such as ventilation, disinfection, instruction of personnel about personal hygiene, as well as, where possible, allowing staff to work from home.

In the mornings, there must be screening of those arriving at children’s facilities and social facilities for symptoms of Covid-19.

The measures in the districts of Kyustendil and Stara Zagora, also in effect until August 22, are similar, based on the provisions of the new version of the national plan adopted by Bulgaria’s government last week.

Kyustendil’s order says that the 1.5m distancing rule applies to everyone in a public place who is not from the same family or household. In Stara Zagora, the mask-wearing order includes public transport, but in Kyustendil, it does not.

(Photo of the Kapana district in Plovdiv: Lance Nelson of order.bg)

