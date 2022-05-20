Bulgarian, Romanian railways in joint offer of free travel to Ukrainians

Share this: Facebook

Bulgarian state railways BDZ and Romanian state railway passenger operator Căile Ferate Române are jointly offering direct free rail transport to citizens and residents of Ukraine in the two countries through the Help Ukraine initiative, BDZ said on May 20.

BDZ said that this provided the opportunity for those wishing to travel by train in the two countries to do so using one ticket.

The Help Ukraine ticket can be issued both for a trip from Romania to Bulgaria and for a trip from Bulgaria to Romania.

The only condition for travellers is to present a document proving citizenship or residence in Ukraine, BDZ said.

It said that so far, 6420 residents of Ukraine have been transported between the territories of Bulgaria and Romania through Help Ukraine.

Meanwhile, since the beginning of March, BDZ has issued more than 17 000 free train tickets to Ukrainian citizens in the country, the state railways said.

(Photo: BDZ)

For The Sofia Globe’s continuing coverage of Russia’s war on Ukraine, please click here.

