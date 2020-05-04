Covid-19: Bulgaria to let State of Emergency lapse on May 13, keep anti-pandemic measures

Share this: Facebook

Bulgaria’s Cabinet will not ask Parliament to extend the State of Emergency past May 13, but will largely keep the current anti-pandemic measures in effect, Finance Minister Vladislav Goranov said after a Cabinet sitting on May 4.

The Government approved a bill to amend the Health Act that will give the Health Minister Kiril Ananiev the power to impose stricter anti-epidemic measures or relax existing restrictions, as well as declare an epidemic emergency, if required. The bill is expected to be tabled to Parliament on May 5, Goranov said.

The bill will also amend the State of Emergency Measures Act to extend a number of measures listed in that law for a period of two months past the expiration of the State of Emergency. “We are moving towards actions related to the gradual restoration of the social and economic life, with a focus on measures that will remain in place,” Goranov said.

Some of the measures will stay in place for a period longer than two months, including amendments to the Foreigners Act as regards identification documents, Justice Minister Danail Kirilov said.

